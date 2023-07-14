Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC Selects

Wipro Q1: Brokers wary as numbers subdued, growth guidance weak

Information technology major Wipro posted a lower-than-expected bottomline for the April-June period and also rolled out weak growth guidance for the ongoing quarter, which has resulted in a flurry of caution views from brokerages.

Senco Gold shines bright on debut, opens with 36% premium

Shares of Senco Gold, a Kolkata-based jewellery retailer, listed at a 35.96 percent premium on July 14 at Rs 431 apiece. The strong opening was on expected lines thanks to the robust subscription for its IPO, Senco's strong brand name in eastern India, healthy financials, attractive valuations compared to listed peers, and asset-light franchise model.

Comfort food no more: Dal rice set to get more expensive

The price of pulses sees a steady rise, up 10 percent this year, and is likely to go up further. Despite the government’s effort to keep the price of pulses in check, there is no stopping the rise in the short term. Government sops and subsidies must continue, say experts.

As consumer price inflation spirals up to 4.81 per cent in June, pulses could be the next expensive food item, after tomatoes and other vegetables.

Akasa Air makes the most of Go First's fall

In the early days of May and within days of the country recording its highest-ever single-day count of domestic passengers, Go First pulled a surprise. It suspended operations and stated that it is filing for voluntary bankruptcy. The announcement was unexpected and the situation continues to evolve.

Local MFs dumped HAL in May, June and now scream ‘plot twist’ as stock hits record high

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the country, were selling like hotcakes in May and June. Yet, fund managers seem to have passed an opportunity in an attempt at what is widely trumpeted as 'timing the market'.

Jio Financial Services to enter FTSE indices from July 20

Jio Financial Services, a subsidiary of India's biggest company Reliance Industries Ltd, will be included in several FTSE indices effective July 20, according to a release from FTSE Russel.

Jio Financial Services will be included in FTSE All-World Comprehensive Factor Index, FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor Index and FTSE All-World ex CW Balanced Factor Index.