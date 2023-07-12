Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

MC Exclusive: Govt aims to invite financial bids for Shipping Corp of India by September; list SCI Land & Assets in a month

The long-awaited divestment of the Shipping Corp of India Ltd (SCI) is likely to enter its next phase by September when the government expects to invite financial bids for the company, multiple sources told Moneycontrol. More here.

MC Explains: Why has Haryana govt amended its affordable housing policy?

Will the Haryana government’s decision to approve an amendment in the Affordable Housing Policy-2013, under which the allotment rates for apartment units have been increased by 20 percent to Rs 5,200 per square foot, encourage developers to undertake more affordable housing projects? Developers have long complained that the rate of Rs 4,200 per square foot fixed for the scheme was making projects unviable due to rising construction and land costs. More here.

Swiggy has no control over valuation markdowns, says food marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor

The CEO of Swiggy’s core business said that while the company remains excited about quick-commerce, there is consolidation underway and there are only three to four significant players in the sector. More here.

MC Exclusive: Infosys defers pay hikes for employees

India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys has deferred the salary hikes that it typically rolls out from April for its employees below the senior management level, Moneycontrol has learnt. This comes as another indicator of the stress companies are under in the current macroeconomic climate as they see projects that are ramped down or cancelled. More here.

Data protection bill: Users may be able to appeal decisions of board with another body

In the revised Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill that is set to be tabled soon in the Parliament, the government may introduce an appellate body for customers to appeal decisions of the Data Protection Board, sources close to the developments told Moneycontrol. More here.

SpiceJet shares tank 11% on 'enhanced surveillance' by DGCA

The SpiceJet share price declined 11 percent intraday on July 12 after reports of the aviation regulator putting the company under enhanced surveillance. More here.