Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

50th GST Council meet gets underway; taxation of online gaming, utility vehicles on agenda

The 50th GST Council meeting started on Tuesday and is likely to deliberate on a host of issues including taxation of online gaming, definition of utility vehicles and tightening of norms for registration and claiming of ITC. More here.

Amazon readies for Prime Day blitz with 45,000 launches, faster deliveries in 25 cities

Amazon is gearing up for its biggest Prime Day blitz in India yet, with over 45,000 product launches and fast deliveries to 25 cities lined up for the two-day deals extravaganza on July 15th and 16th, at a time when the e-commerce industry is looking to bounce back from a slowdown in sales growth. More here.

ONDC posts record 35,000 retail orders in a day, Delhi-NCR pips Bengaluru in volume

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) crossed a fresh daily retail orders peak of 35,000 on July 9, even as Delhi-NCR beat Bengaluru in terms of order volume, according to people in the know. While Delhi-NCR accounted for around 11,000 orders on Sunday, Bengaluru contributed more than 7,000 orders to the number. More here.

Exclusive: Finance ministry likely to invite financial bids for IDBI Bank by December

The financial bids of Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) are likely to be invited by December as the clearance from the RBI is awaited for the strategic sale from which the government aims to get approximately Rs 16,000 crore in this financial year, a senior government official said. More here.

India to buy 26 Rafale jets, 3 scorpene submarines, full ToT for Shakti from France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on July 13-14 will set a new milestone for cementing bilateral ties between the two nations as India's Ministry of Defence gave the initial nod to acquire 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene submarines from France. More here.

SC to start hearing challenges to abrogation of Article 370 from August 2

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on July 11 indicated that it will commence the hearing of a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 on a daily basis from August 2. More here.