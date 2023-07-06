Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects A daily round-up of the most interesting articles of this afternoon

TCS to get 25,000 employees trained in Microsoft's Azure Open AITata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to scale up its Azure Open AI expertise and plans to get 25,000 associates trained in Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this technology. The IT behemoth will also launch its new Generative AI Enterprise Adoption offering on Microsoft Cloud. Read here.

Euphoria in the Indian market needs to factor in what will happen in the US: Enam's Sridhar SivaramThere is a euphoria currently prevalent in the Indian market and people are playing into it, however, we are yet to consider the implications of what happens in the US markets and a potential slowdown in consumption, Sridhar Sivaram of Enam Holdings told CNBC- TV18 in an interview on July 6. The Indian equity benchmarks have reached new all-time highs, despite potential rate hikes in the US posing global threats. Read here

India's macro management 'stellar' amid global turmoil, growth set to be durable: FinMinIndia's macroeconomic management has been 'stellar' in the face of ongoing global challenges with economic growth being seen as more durable than before, the finance ministry's economists said in the annual economic review report for 2022-23, released on July 6. Read here.

Mark Zuckerberg tweets after 11 years as Threads launches. It's obviously an Elon Musk jibeMeta founder Mark Zuckerberg made his first public appearance on Twitter in 11 years as he launched Threads, Meta's newly launched text-based social media platform and rival to Twitter. Zuckerberg’s tweet, aptly a meme featuring Spiderman pointing at Spiderman, is a taunt at Twitter and its owner Elon Musk. Read here.

Image:Moneycontrol

A Shanghai Contradiction Organisation – Let’s call it what it is

If one goes by the outcomes alone, you can marvel at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit as a grouping which promotes anti-terror cooperation and connectivity while being avowedly non-aligned. In reality however the SCO is a perfect example of how multilateral forums are redundant and why India should not be a member of any organisation led or dominated by the Chinese. Read here.

Embassy Group to launch 4 million sq ft of residential portfolio, eyes Rs 3,300 cr revenue

Real estate developer Embassy Group plans to launch 4 million square feet (msf) of residential portfolio with a potential revenue of Rs 3,300 crore within FY2023-24. Additionally, the company is looking forward to launching 1 msf in Chennai, Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer, Embassy Group, told Moneycontrol on June 30. Read here.

Which is the best day of the month to invest in an SIP?As systematic investment plans (SIP) emerge as an attractive vehicle to invest in equity for the long term, fund houses are trying to make the proposition more friendly. JM Financial Mutual Fund recently unveiled an ‘any day’ facility for monthly SIP schemes. It also allowed daily SIP and STP (systematic transfer plan) facilities on any day. Find out the best day for investing.