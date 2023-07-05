Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Manipal Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Pharmeasy

In a significant development, API Holdings, the owner of online pharmacy PharmEasy and the promoter of Thyrocare, is currently engaged in discussions for a substantial fundraise aimed at repaying debt. Exclusive details obtained by Moneycontrol reveal that API Holdings had pledged Thyrocare shares as collateral for the debt. More here.

Maruti Suzuki rolls out Invicto MPV with introductory price of Rs 24.79 lakh

With the aim of widening its range in the premium segment of the passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki has launched Invicto MPV, its largest and most expensive model. The multipurpose vehicle’s pricing starts at an introductory price of Rs 24.79 lakh for the basic model, and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh for the top-end variant, ex-showroom. Read more

Nithin Kamath launches virtual contract note to curb overtrading

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has cited overtrading as the biggest reason behind active traders losing money. Low brokerage costs often push investors to invest more and in the stock market, and the more one trades, the higher is probability of loss, according to him. More here.

Bengaluru municipal body cancels project’s occupancy certificate for plan violation

Bengaluru's municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cancelled occupancy certificates (OCs) for 160 apartments in the Casagrand Lorenza project for non-compliance with fire safety provisions and deviation from the approved building plan. More here.

India's first chip production to begin in Micron's Gujarat facility

India plans to break ground on its first semiconductor assembly plant in August and kick off production of its first domestically manufactured microchips by the end of 2024, as per a Financial Times report published on July 5. More here.

Air India-Vistara Merger: No adverse impact on competition, Tata group tells CCI

Tata Sons-run domestic airlines Air India and Vistara have conveyed to the antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) that a proposed merger of the two will not impact competition adversely as rivals are present on most routes that the combined entity will fly, according to a report. More here.

LTIMindtree hits 52-week high on news of replacing HDFC in Nifty 50

Shares of LTIMindtree jumped over 3 percent to a 52-week high of Rs 5,430 in early trade on July 5 as the company gets slated to replace Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) from the Nifty 50 index from July 13. More here.

Monopoly, ahoy! Indigo is the sole airline flying on 552 out of 1,048 routes in India

Since the time Air India announced the consolidation of its group airlines and Singapore Airlinesdecided to go ahead with the merger of Vistara with Air India, there have been continuous concerns around Indian aviation sliding into the hands of two players, which could lead to an increase in fares and lack of choice for consumers. More here.

India’s services PMI declines to 58.5 in June

India's services activity remained in expansion mode in June, although the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 58.5 from 61.2 in May, according to data released by S&P Global on July 5. More here.