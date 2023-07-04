Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Byju’s promoters sold shares worth $408.53 million since 2015: PrivateCircle

The promoters of India’s most valued startup Byju's - Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath and Riju Ravindran have together sold shares worth around $408.53 million in 40 secondary transactions since 2015, report shows at a time when the edtech company is fielding off troubles on multiple fronts. More here.

Price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders hiked to Rs 1,780

State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the sale price of the 19kg commercial LPG gas cylinders in the national capital by Rs 7 per to Rs 1,780 per cylinder, ANI reported on July 4. More here.

Bank lending rises to 41% for NBFCs as market borrowing gets tougher

The reliance of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) on bank lending has increased over the last few years mainly due to the inability of smaller shadow banks to tap money markets for funds, analysts say. More here.

Jio's disruptive move impacts Bharti and Vodafone Idea

The launch of the JioBharat phone has the potential to add 20-30 million subscribers to telecom operator Jio’s base on an annual basis, which could result in a 2-3 percent increase in its fiscal year 2025 revenues and EBITDA, analysts said. More here.

Kia Seltos SUV facelift unveil: Kia rolls out refurbished version of Seltos midsize SUV

In a bid to strengthen its presence in the mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment, Kia India has given a mid-cycle refresh to Seltos. More here.

PhonePe's ONDC app Pincode expands to nine more cities after Bengaluru

PhonePe’s dedicated app for the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Pincode, has expanded operations to a total of 10 cities, after its Bengaluru launch yielded desired results, the company said on July 4. More here.

Government flip flop on TCS confounds credit card holders

The government’s flip flop on TCS (tax collected at source) on international credit card transactions appears to have caused a good deal of confusion. It was first introduced on May 16 this year and then withdrawn on June 28. More here.

