Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Ajit Pawar swears in as second Deputy CM of MaharashtraMaharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has taken oath as deputy chief minister for the third time in four years. He was sworn in as a minister in Maharashtra (second deputy chief minister), with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and existing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

Twitter puts "temporary" limit on number of tweets users can read everydayTwitter owner Elon Musk said on July 1 that the social media company has put a "temporary" limit on the number of tweets users can read on a daily basis, in a bid to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation". Twitter Blue subscribers (or verified users) are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day while people who have not signed up for the service (or unverified users) are limited to reading 600 posts per day. New unverified accounts will be limited to read 300 tweets per day, Musk said in a tweet.

Four changes in the financial landscape you need to consider this JulyIn July, you will have to file your income tax returns to avoid a penalty. Also, you will need to know the implications of not linking your PAN with your Aadhaar before June 30. Then, if you are their customer, you will need to be aware of the impact of the HDFC Bank and HDFC amalgamation on depositors and borrowers. Let’s look at each of these in a little more detail.

ODI World Cup 2023 venues | How Ahmedabad became the new cricket centre of India

Power and politics are inseparable. And if you throw the richest sport in the country in the pool, imagine the repercussions. Over the years, administrators have played their influential cards ahead of ICC events to get marquee clashes in their den. Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is the clear winner in 2023.

Power lunches, corporate bashes and the return of the business clubIt's not the Four Seasons alone that is seeing business pick up. As expected, the lull of the last three (Covid) years has ended - business meetings have seen a resurgence, with most institutions recording a boom in corporate meetings, celebrations and events at members-only business clubs.

Monthly GST collection above Rs 1.6 lakh crore is now standard: FM

The monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue remaining over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has become the new normal since the implementation in 2017, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press briefing on the occasion of GST Day 2023.

SUV sales continue to drive demand for PVs in JunePassenger vehicle (PV) sales continued to inch northward for the sixth consecutive month this year as sports utility vehicles (SUVs), such as the Jimny, Fronx, and Toyota Hyryder, among others, continue to augment the order books of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Furthermore, a gradual easing of the chip shortage, new launches, a reduced waiting period for certain models, and a production ramp-up by carmakers are expected to sustain the growth momentum in July as well.