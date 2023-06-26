Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

MC selects

Tomato prices may soon cross Rs 100/kg mark: Report

A 15-kg crate of tomatoes was sold for Rs 1,100 in Kolar wholesale APMC market on Sunday and this is expected to further drive up the price in the retail market in the city soon. More here.

Ipca Lab share price falls 4% as USFDA issues Form 483 with 8 observations

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,033.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 670 on 05 August, 2022 and 22 May, 2023, respectively. More here.

Asian Paints acquires additional stake in White Teak for Rs 54 crore; shares fall

Asian Paints also paid an earn-out of Rs 59.5 crore to the promoters of White Teak. More here.

Auto sector catches Prashant Jain's fancy: Landmark Cars 2nd purchase in a month

Domestic broking firm Axis Securities has recently initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and target price of Rs 810. More here.

Infosys wins $454-million deal from Danske Bank

The deal is for a period of five years, which could be ramped up to $900 million and also be renewed for up to another three years, the company has said. Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank's IT centre in India, which employs 1,400 people. More here.