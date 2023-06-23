Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here are our top stories this afternoon:

Foxconn-Vedanta asked to resubmit semiconductor manufacturing proposal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 on June 23, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the government has requested the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture to resubmit their semiconductor manufacturing proposal under the new window. The decision aims to enable a fresh evaluation of their proposal.

India, US resolve six of the seven WTO trade disputes: Piyush Goyal

India and the US have resolved six of the total 7 disputes at the WTO bilaterally, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said. The resolution comes amid PM Modi's ongoing State visit to the US where he had bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. Both the countries inked pacts across defence, space, technology and resolved to strengthen trade ties.

Apple taps HDFC Bank to launch credit card, in talks with NPCI for Apple Pay

iPhone maker Apple is in talks with banks and regulators to launch its credit card, dubbed "Apple Card," in India. The company's CEO, Tim Cook, met with HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan during his trip to India in April, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The technology giant is also holding discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to possibly launch Apple Pay in the country, a third source told Moneycontrol.

Boeing to invest $100 million in infrastructure, pilot training in India

Boeing has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programmes to train pilots in India, according to a White House statement released on Thursday. This comes on the heels of Air India signing firm orders of over 200 jets earlier this week from Boeing, which include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

Byju’s CFO was tasked with changing auditor amid deteriorating ties with Deloitte, sources say

Byju's recently appointed group CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Ajay Goel was entrusted with the task of finding a new auditor for the world's most-valued edtech startup, which has faced intense scrutiny over the past 15 months or so. The move meant that Ajay Goel, who joined Byju’s in April this year from Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group, would find a replacement for Deloitte, which was appointed as Byju’s statutory auditor in FY16 for a period of five years.

