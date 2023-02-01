English
    Moneycontrol Selects recaps the biggest budget headlines

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles from the Union Budget so far to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    Here is a collection of the most important Budget stories this afternoon:

    Budget maintains momentum on capital expenditure with Rs 10-lakh-cr outlay

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled big spending plans in the Narendra Modi-led government’s last full-year Budget in its second stint in power as the Indian economy tries to ward off dangers emanating from the global economic slowdown. "The capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row, by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. "This would almost be three times the outlay made in 2019-20." This increase in recent years is aimed to boost growth potential, job creation, she added.

