Moneycontrol Selects recaps the biggest budget headlines

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important Budget stories this afternoon:

Budget maintains momentum on capital expenditure with Rs 10-lakh-cr outlay

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled big spending plans in the Narendra Modi-led government’s last full-year Budget in its second stint in power as the Indian economy tries to ward off dangers emanating from the global economic slowdown. "The capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row, by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 percent of GDP," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. "This would almost be three times the outlay made in 2019-20." This increase in recent years is aimed to boost growth potential, job creation, she added.

Read here to know more

New slabs, more rebate — 5 big personal income tax changes in Budget 2023

Read More

In a major boost to the new income tax regime and to make it more appealing to the common man and woman, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced crucial changes to the new income tax regime.

Here is a look at the measures she spelt out in the budget for FY 24 she presented in Parliament on February 1.

Read here to know more

Budget 2023: What’s cheaper and what’s costlier. Here is the full list

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. Find out how it impacts your expenses.

Read here to know more

Budget 2023 focused on 7 priorities, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted seven priorities based on which she framed her Budget for fiscal 2023-24. Saptrishi, as she called the seven priorities are inclusive development, Reaching the last mile, unleashing the potential, financial sector, green growth, infrastructure and investment, and youth power.

Read here to know more

Budget 2023: IT ministry receives a 40% hike in allocation on semiconductor push

With a number of policies for the digital sphere on the anvil, and to bolster initiatives like that of Make-in-India semiconductors, the government has increased the budget estimate for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to Rs 16, 549.04 crore from the Rs 11,719.95 crore revised estimate of 2022-23, translating to a 40 percent increase.

Read here to know more

Budget 2023: FM announces a record Rs 22,138 crore for MSME Ministry

The government has proposed to spend a record Rs 22,138 crore on allocations aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ministry in the Budget 2023-24, giving a boost to employment in the country.

Read here to know more

Union Budget 2023: ITC, other cigarette stocks see a sharp rebound; here is why

The ITC stock fell as much as 6.5 percent intraday to hit a day's low of Rs 329 on the NSE after the FM said the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes is proposed to be revised upwards by about 16 percent. Analysts assessed the tax hike announced by the Finance Minister on cigarettes is not very high and can be easily passed on to customers.

Read here to know more

Union Budget 2023: Fertiliser stocks fall on lower subsidy allocation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 set aside Rs 1.75 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidies in the budget for the financial year 2023-24, which was 22 percent lower than Rs 2.25 lakh crore for FY23. Share prices of Chambal Fertilisers, National Fertilisers, GSFC and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers fell 3-4 percent after the budget documents were released on the completion of the minister's speech.

Read here to know more

Budget 2023: Lacklustre event for metals sector, duties unchanged

The Budget 2023-24 did not offer metal companies any new giveaways, maintaining the status quo on duty and tax structures for raw material sourcing. An increase in infrastructure spending, however, will be positive for the sector.

Read here to know more

In Pics | Key highlights of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 2023 Budget speech

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1. She began her speech by introducing this year's Budget as the first one in India's 'Amrit Kaal'. Budget 2023 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous Budgets. Here are the keys highlights of Budget 2023.