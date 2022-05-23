HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Zydus Lifesciences: Success in niche molecules key to growth

Anubhav Sahu   •

While we acknowledge that the COVID opportunity has significantly declined during this period, the company deserves attention purely on the basis of its valuation (10x EV/EBITDA FY24e) and domestic business

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 357, Market Cap: Rs 36,532 crore) has reported a mediocre top-line growth of 5.3 percent YoY (year on year). A strong growth in EMs (emerging markets), including India, was offset by the price erosion in the US and the weakness in API businesses. The domestic formulation business (31 percent of sales) was up 14 percent, helped by market share gains in cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and gynaecology segments. Ex-COVID, the domestic formulation growth was 19 percent YoY. Compared to...

