Zomato: Should you bite into this business?

Nitin Sharma   •

Profitability by FY24 is likely come at the cost of the growth in the food delivery business.

Highlights  EBITDA loss has been coming down All businesses on the path to profitability Food delivery business growth slows A sequential improvement in Blinkit business Hyper-growth in Hyperpure Valuation full, no immediate upside Zomato (CMP: Rs 72.80; Market Capitalization: Rs 62,256 crore) has delivered better-than-expected results with good revenue growth and an improvement in contribution margin. The GOV (gross order value) of the flagship food delivery business grew by 3.2 percent sequentially. A slowdown in the growth to focus on profitability is a step in the right...

