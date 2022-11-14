Zomato: Should you bite into this business?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights EBITDA loss has been coming down All businesses on the path to profitability Food delivery business growth slows A sequential improvement in Blinkit business Hyper-growth in Hyperpure Valuation full, no immediate upside Zomato (CMP: Rs 72.80; Market Capitalization: Rs 62,256 crore) has delivered better-than-expected results with good revenue growth and an improvement in contribution margin. The GOV (gross order value) of the flagship food delivery business grew by 3.2 percent sequentially. A slowdown in the growth to focus on profitability is a step in the right...