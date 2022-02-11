Zomato: Does correction create upside in this stock?

In a tweet, Goyal clarified about this arrangement after Mohandas Pai, the former chief financial officer and board member of Infosys questioned about the conflict of interest if a listed company invested in a start up where the founder had a stake as an angel.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Zomato (CMP: Rs 94.45; M Cap: Rs 74,350 crore) has reported a mixed set of numbers for Q3FY22, marked by a 12 percent sequential drop in net losses, and a sharp growth in Hyperpure revenue. The company's financials included a one-time impact of Rs 315.7 crore from the disposal of assets. Gross Order value (GOV) for the quarter grew 1.7 percent, sequentially -- the slowest in the last seven quarters, as it continues to get bigger. The growth in number of...