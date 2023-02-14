English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Zee Entertainment: Disappointing quarterly numbers, rising cost concerns

    The Zee Entertainment management has indicated that the FMCG sector-led ad spending weakness affected revenue, and it has not seen a recovery from it

    Nitin Sharma
    February 14, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
    Zee Entertainment: Disappointing quarterly numbers, rising cost concerns

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Q3FY23 revenue declined marginally over Q2FY23 Revenue & EBITDA margin below Street and our expectations Rs 169 crore exceptional costs in the quarter All India TV network share fell 20 basis points to 16.2 percent Zee5 revenue and EBITDA loss at all-time high Merger pending NCLT approval Zee Entertainment (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 218.35; Market capitalisation: Rs 20,975 crore) reported Q3 results below Street expectations. This was mainly due to the poor show of the advertisement segment, a sharp rise in content costs and unexpected exceptional costs. Soft...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Lithium deposits in India: Better late than never

      Feb 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul Gandhi gets image makeover but needs allies, can government solidify its ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers