Zee Entertainment: Bumpy ride ahead

Zee5 scaling-up continued in this quarter as well, with a 44.4 percent surge in DAU (daily active users) to 10.5 million.

Highlights  -Q4 revenue growth above Street expectations -Zee5 revenue up 50 percent over Q4FY21 -Ad spend environment is a significant headwind -Margin pressure likely to remain in FY23 Zee Entertainment (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 229.80; Market cap: Rs 22,072 crore) has reported a mixed set of results, with revenue beating expectations but profit missing Street estimates. A 23.7 percent jump in programming and production costs led to a sequential 12.4 percent rise in operating expenses. The management has indicated that the Zee-SPIL merger remains on track and...

