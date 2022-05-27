Zee Entertainment: Bumpy ride ahead

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights -Q4 revenue growth above Street expectations -Zee5 revenue up 50 percent over Q4FY21 -Ad spend environment is a significant headwind -Margin pressure likely to remain in FY23 Zee Entertainment (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 229.80; Market cap: Rs 22,072 crore) has reported a mixed set of results, with revenue beating expectations but profit missing Street estimates. A 23.7 percent jump in programming and production costs led to a sequential 12.4 percent rise in operating expenses. The management has indicated that the Zee-SPIL merger remains on track and...