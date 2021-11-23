With tariff hike, Airtel moves to make business sustainable for the long term

Bharti Airtel | Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 741.35, Mcap: Rs 4,81,000 crore), one of the major telecom players in the country, has taken the lead in raising mobile tariffs. Keeping long-term business sustainability in mind, Airtel has hiked pre-paid rates by 20-25 percent. The Bharti move should pave the way for ailing Vodafone-Idea (VIL) to also consider a similar tariff revision. Airtel has raised tariffs as the telecom major wants to push up its ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) to Rs 200 in...