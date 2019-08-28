Will the windfall from RBI result in any gains for the equity market?

Highlights:



The windfall is close to Rs 58,000 crore, not large enough to make an impact



Fiscal picture turning grim



Revenue shortfall warrants diverting the RBI bonanza to bridge fiscal gap



We may still end up with a fiscal slippage unless macro turns decisively positive



No demand booster should be expected, all future changes may be cosmetic



Monetary measures ineffective to reverse a structural slowdown



Markets may be looking at a long road to recovery. Look for pockets of excellence



The RBI board has decided to transfer Rs 1.76 trillion to the government. This includes about Rs 1.23 trillion of surplus income in FY19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions recognised in accordance with the framework recommended by the Jalan committee. Since the central bank has paid an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore and the government has budgeted for Rs 90,000 crore in the current fiscal year, so the additional transfer amounts to Rs 58,000 crore.

This is the actual windfall in the entire exercise, much lower than the Rs 2-3 trillion that a section of the markets was expecting.

Is Rs 58,000 crore a reasonable amount of stimulus for the sagging economy? The answer is no and the moot point is this money itself might not find its way to becoming an overt stimulus.

The fiscal picture is turning grim, going by the tax collection figure. The latest data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) shows that the gross tax collections of the government in the quarter ended June 2019 grew at 1.4 percent over the year-ago period, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis in fiscal 2010.

Source: CGA

If one looks at the net tax collection for June 2019, it grew by 6 percent YoY. Given that the full year growth target for net tax revenue was of the order of 25.3 percent, the asking rate of growth for the remaining three quarters is in excess of 29 percent.

It is pertinent to note that the net tax revenue in FY19 also grew by 6 percent. Should the growth rate be of the similar order in FY20, we are looking at a revenue shortfall of close to Rs 2.5 trillion or 1.2 percent of FY20 GDP. So it is logical to assume that the entire additional resource will go into bridging the revenue shortfall. In fact, even after using up the additional bonanza for bridging the fiscal gap, we may still end up having a fiscal slippage in FY20, unless the macro picture turns decisively positive in the second half.

It is also important to remember, in this backdrop, that no fiscal measure (such as tax cuts or additional government expenditure) should be expected in the coming months.

The slowdown was prevalent at the time of the presentation of the Union Budget itself and the government decided to stick to the fiscal consolidation roadmap instead of priming the pump through the fiscal route.

Now that the RBI surplus is also unlikely to be used as a booster and such a windfall from RBI is unlikely to be repeated every year, what should market look to?

Some cosmetic announcements are likely from the government from time to time which are unlikely to move the needle much. Unless government addresses the demand issue with some innovative solution, the slowdown may be much more long-lasting than what most investors are envisaging now.

(read: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/moneycontrol-research/what-is-the-way-out-of-the-current-slowdown-4360181.html)

The steady pace of rate cuts will continue especially if commodity prices remain benign in light of the trade tensions. However, the efficacy of rapid rate reductions to lift the economy out of a structural slowdown remains unclear.