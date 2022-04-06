Will the oil shock trigger a 2008-style global recession?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The geopolitical conflict in recent weeks has created many uncertainties for equity market investors. While the Street is divided on global growth outlook, the impact of persistent inflation will be the dominant factor for equity investors through the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Some fear that the world could be entering stagflation — a phase marked by high inflation, a stagnant economy, and high unemployment. We believe that there is a decent likelihood of a consumer-led recession, primarily due...