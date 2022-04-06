HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Will the oil shock trigger a 2008-style global recession?

Sachin Pal   •

Rather than equities, investors should look to increase their allocations towards safe haven physical assets such as gold and silver, which have historically outperformed equities during periods of uncertainties as well as elevated inflation.

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The geopolitical conflict in recent weeks has created many uncertainties for equity market investors. While the Street is divided on global growth outlook, the impact of persistent inflation will be the dominant factor for equity investors through the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Some fear that the world could be entering stagflation — a phase marked by high inflation, a stagnant economy, and high unemployment. We believe that there is a decent likelihood of a consumer-led recession, primarily due...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers