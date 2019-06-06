Will Adani Ports’ share buyback create value for its shareholders?

The Adani Group has made reasonably sound capital allocation moves in the past. However, a large cash distribution for activities such as buybacks is rare.

Its flagship Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has recently announced a buyback of shares at a price not exceeding Rs 500 a share or with a premium of 18 percent to its market price (Rs 425).

We believe that it may not be value accretive. To buy back shares at a time when the stock is trading near its 52-week high and at a valuation of about 20 times FY20 estimated earnings does not appear to be logical.

Moreover, the company intends to buy back 3.92 crore shares, which is 1.89 percent or a fraction of its total outstanding share capital, indicating very little impact on the capital structure and owners’ earnings. We also wonder if the infra player should buy back shares at such valuations when its own business is generating very high core return on capital.

What is behind the buyback?

The crux of the story lies in the fact that the buyback is being undertaken through the open market purchase as against the share tender route. Under the tender formula, companies have to compulsorily buy back shares from shareholders at the mentioned price whereas in the open market system, the price of buying and quantum of allocation are at the discretion of the company. It is often seen that firms exploit this route to merely arrest falling share prices without even spending the fraction of the amount mentioned and allocated for the buyback. Some of these buybacks are mere announcements.

But why has Adani Ports announced such a large buyback, particularly in light of the fact that its business requires money and it announced acquisitions in the past. More importantly, if it really wanted to create value for shareholders, why did it not opt for buyback of share through the tender mechanism?

Markets know it well. Despite the announcement of buyback of shares at 18 percent premium to its market price, the stock did not react much and closed with a mere 0.35 percent jump at Rs 425.40.

How will it create value?

Nevertheless, there is some merit in this decision. Adani Ports is the largest company of the Adani Group, with a market capitalisation of over Rs 88,000 crore where promoters own 62.3 percent. It has the lucrative hard assets and is sitting on cash. And that has provided a huge support to the group. The promoters have pledged their holdings to the extent of 42.31 percent in the company, which is worth Rs 23,200 crore based on the current market price.

Considering the market capitalisation of the company and the size of the pledge, such large buyback makes sense in the event of an unwanted correction in the share price. In the recent past, companies with high promoter pledge shares have been hammered and had cascading effect on the group companies. In the case of Adani Ports, the buyback seems to be a good reason that should keep any institutional short sellers at bay, protecting shareholders.