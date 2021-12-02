MARKET NEWS

Why we recommend caution in the metal space, going ahead

Investors need to track developments in China since it’s one of the largest producers and consumers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals

Nandish Shah
December 02, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
Why we recommend caution in the metal space, going ahead

Commodities

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In the ferrous metal space (iron and steel), steel production in 64 countries, as reported by the World Steel Association, was at 145.7 million tonnes (MT) in October 2021 -- a decline of 11 percent year on year (YoY). This was largely led by China, where production was down 23 percent. The rest of the world saw an increase in production. In January-October 2021, steel production remained flat in China, while India, Japan and the US saw a near 20...

