Why Vedanta could gain out of Electrosteel acquisition

For Vedanta, acquisition of Electrosteel could be value accretive considering that the company has got ready iron ore mines around the latter's plant thus reducing the overall cost and generate better returns owing to forward integration into the steel manufacturing. Moreover, valuation at which the deal is supposed to be concluded is attractive for the existing shareholders of Vedanta.

To put it in perspective, Electrosteel’s assets (2 million tonne plant) are fairly new and were capitalised in FY16 at the cost of about Rs 7,500 crore. As against this, Vedanta is paying Rs 5,320 crore including a debt of Rs 3,515 crore and an equity of Rs 1,805 crore for a 90 percent stake.

At 100 percent equity, enterprise value for this acquisition works out to Rs 5,500 crore, which is still lower than the original cost of Rs 7,500 crore spent on the plant, indicating that Vedanta is acquiring these assets below the cost and replacement value.

Typically, replacement value of such plants is in the region of USD 600-650 per tonne, which again give us a valuation of about Rs 7,800 crore on an enterprise value basis, far greater than the acquisition price.

Strategic fit

Electrosteel has a debt of close to Rs 13,000 crore, this essentially means that the financial creditors will have to take a haircut of close to 60 percent. And because of the huge dilution the existing shareholders’ stake would get reduced to mere 10 percent in the company.

For Vedanta, it will be a strategic fit in its overall portfolio particularly in light of the captive iron ore mines. Moreover, the investment in Electrosteel would be about 3.8 percent of the total balance sheet size and 3 percent of equity of Vedanta. While this is small in size, it would marginally improve the overall return ratios.

Consider this, at full capacity utilisation, Electrosteel would be making an EBITDA of Rs 1,200-1,400 crore that translates into a return on capital of about 22-25 percent, which is quite high compared to Vedanta’s own return on capital of about 16 percent.

That apart, the acquisition would also add value to the overall valuations for the existing shareholders of Vedanta. For instance, the larger players like Tata Steel and JSW Steel make EBIDTA of Rs 7,000-11,000 per tonne.

With the captive iron ore (from Vedanta), even at a conservative margin of Rs 6,000-7,000 per tonne on a capacity of 2 million tonnes, the company would be making EBIDTA of close to Rs 1,200-1,400 crore, translating into earnings based valuation at 4-4.5 times on the basis of EV by EBIDTA.

Once Electrosteel Steel is merged into Vedanta, it will command Vedanta’s valuations, which is currently trading at an Enterprise Value to EBIDTA of 6 times. On the basis of this valuation parameters, market value of these assets would be worth Rs 8,200 crore, which is more than 50% higher than the price paid for the acquisition.