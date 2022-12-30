HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Why this asset financing NBFC offers good risk-reward?

Strong signs of recovery in the commercial vehicle and the tractor segments provide meaningful tailwinds

If we had to describe 2022, we would describe the year 2022 as: Inflation, higher rates, war and energy shock. (File image)
Highlights: Sharp rebound in the used CV market offers strong earnings visibility Housing demand revival to fuel disbursement growth in home finance Strong growth in AMC seen post Prinicpal Asset Management acquisition Diversified product portfolio Asset quality best among peers, benign credit cost Healthy asset growth and return ratios Sundaram Finance (CMP: Rs 2,306; Market cap: Rs 25,619 crore) has a long track record of a well-managed vehicle financing franchise, with healthy asset quality and strong profitability (core ROE at around 16 percent). It is an established...

