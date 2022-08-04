Why should investors consider these two wealth firms despite market swings?

As the financial year 2022 has come to a close, the investors are now waiting for the fourth quarter and yearly earnings. To help you put them in perspective, we analysed the earnings of companies that have witnessed a consistent QoQ rise in their profit in the last three-quarters of FY22. We considered only companies with a market-cap exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and their FY21 RoE and RoCE were over 15 percent each. About 32 companies met the above criteria. Interestingly, 14 stocks from the list have surged over 100 percent in the last one year (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis, all 14 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses. Take a look.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The first quarter of FY23 was a tumultuous one for capital markets. Equity markets dived, bond prices corrected, and the currency depreciated amid persistent inflation, rising interest rates, foreign fund outflows, and an adverse global backdrop (hawkish central banks, liquidity tightening, and geopolitical issues). Despite the heightened uncertainties, listed wealth management companies managed to post healthy growth across all the key business metrics — asset growth, net flows, revenues and profit, even as the performance remained slightly tepid compared...