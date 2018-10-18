Why Reliance Industries decided to pick-up stake in SkyTran

In recent times, Reliance Industries (RIL) has shifted its focus from traditional to futuristic businesses driven by advanced technology that could improve quality of life and make the business relevant for the future.

In light of this, it had launched Jio services last year driven by VoLTE technology, an advanced technology to transfer calls over data networks. On October 17, Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, has acquired a 12.7 percent shareholding (on fully diluted basis) in SkyTran, a technology-driven company focusing on public transportation, with an option to further invest up to $25 million in convertible notes, subject to approval from SkyTran’s board.

SkyTran is a venture capital and private office company which aims to provide personal transportation systems through the use of magnetic levitation technology, aimed at solving the problem of traffic congestion globally. It has partnered with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the US and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to develop the required technology.

Road traffic has become one of the biggest menace impacting quality of life and economic development across the globe. SkyTran aims to solve the problem by developing a transport option that is high-speed scalable and available at a low cost.

The proposed SkyTran network would consist of computer-controlled passenger pods running on its patented Passive Magnetic Levitation technology and would use advanced technology in information technology, telecom, Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced materials technologies to transport passengers in a fast, safe, green and economical manner.

The company’s efforts are visible as it currently has eight approved patents and over 40 patents pending approvals globally, including India.

In fact, SkyTran has received funding from well-known names like Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, who are reputed figures in the technology space. It had received funding from the US Department of Transportation as well.

With the focus on futuristic technologies, RIL aims to have an exclusive partnership with SkyTran in India to develop a rapid transport system to avoid traffic congestion and change the face of transportation in the country. It will also help alleviate the problem of pollution in India.

RIL's management said it is well-poised to capitalise on its existing business portfolio and capabilities to accelerate development of SkyTran across the world and especially in India with an aim to improve quality of life.

Partnership with SkyTran would help RIL continue to achieve its aim of investing in future technology and making its business future relevant in a fast changing world.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.