HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Why are AMC stocks under pressure despite strong inflows in equity mutual funds?

Neha Dave   •

The rise in passive investment is one of the reasons for the underperformance of AMC stocks

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The mutual fund industry is going from strength to strength. Last year (2022) turned out to be spectacular for the MF industry with asset under management (AUM) crossing a record high of Rs 40 lakh crore as of November, around a two-fold increase in a span of 5 years. (image) The growth in AUM was aided by an expanding domestic economy, robust inflows, and rising investor participation, particularly individuals. The AUM growth was also boosted by the rise in equity...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers