When should you consider bottom-fishing in a market where the end game is still unclear

Madhuchanda Dey

While the Indian market is gyrating, a meaningful correction should be an opportunity for long-term investors

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Indian markets so far have held up well amid global rout Valuation the only guide to invest amid uncertainty for long term Past four rate-tightening episodes teach important lessons Markets bounce back by the end of the tightening cycle, much before most investors realise Albeit near-term rate hike in India, tailwinds emerging Nifty still trading above long-term valuation Nifty below 16,000 a safe zone to start nibbling Global markets are seeing an unprecedented war on inflation by major global central banks led by the Fed with...

