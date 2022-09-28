When should you consider bottom-fishing in a market where the end game is still unclear

Highlights Indian markets so far have held up well amid global rout Valuation the only guide to invest amid uncertainty for long term Past four rate-tightening episodes teach important lessons Markets bounce back by the end of the tightening cycle, much before most investors realise Albeit near-term rate hike in India, tailwinds emerging Nifty still trading above long-term valuation Nifty below 16,000 a safe zone to start nibbling Global markets are seeing an unprecedented war on inflation by major global central banks led by the Fed with...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Heading towards capitulation?
Sep 27, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: New opportunities and challenges for solar sector, slow GDP likely in India's future, online gaming ecosystem in trouble, what's driving the SME IPO frenzy, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed
Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laughRead Now
