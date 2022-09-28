English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Green energy deals | Why strategic players, top funds line up
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    When should you consider bottom-fishing in a market where the end game is still unclear

    While the Indian market is gyrating, a meaningful correction should be an opportunity for long-term investors

    Madhuchanda Dey
    September 28, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    When should you consider bottom-fishing in a market where the end game is still unclear

    Representative Image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Indian markets so far have held up well amid global rout Valuation the only guide to invest amid uncertainty for long term Past four rate-tightening episodes teach important lessons Markets bounce back by the end of the tightening cycle, much before most investors realise Albeit near-term rate hike in India, tailwinds emerging Nifty still trading above long-term valuation Nifty below 16,000 a safe zone to start nibbling Global markets are seeing an unprecedented war on inflation by major global central banks led by the Fed with...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Heading towards capitulation? 

      Sep 27, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: New opportunities and challenges for solar sector, slow GDP likely in India's future, online gaming ecosystem in trouble, what's driving the SME IPO frenzy, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers