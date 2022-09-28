When should you consider bottom-fishing in a market where the end game is still unclear

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Indian markets so far have held up well amid global rout Valuation the only guide to invest amid uncertainty for long term Past four rate-tightening episodes teach important lessons Markets bounce back by the end of the tightening cycle, much before most investors realise Albeit near-term rate hike in India, tailwinds emerging Nifty still trading above long-term valuation Nifty below 16,000 a safe zone to start nibbling Global markets are seeing an unprecedented war on inflation by major global central banks led by the Fed with...