What should you do with IEX after the steep fall?

IEX quarterly results clearly underlines the worries about growth and earnings visibility.

Highlights Market coupling could hamper growth and quality of earnings Market rightly worried about the impairment to its strong moat Market coupling will provide level playing field to others Stock trading 33 times its fiscal 2024 estimated earnings When stock markets were recently trading near their all-time highs, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) was busy buying back its shares. Then came its quarterly results, which clearly underlined the worries about growth and earnings visibility. We at MCPRO highlighted these issues in our note and suggested...