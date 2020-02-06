What should investors do with Shriram Transport Finance?

Highlights

-Used vehicles an asset growth driver- The segment less impacted by slowdown- Company optimistic of recovery in Q4- Large presence of unorganised players, BSVI pre-buying offer room to grow- Well-diversified funding profile and capitalised- Asset quality turns better

- Merger with group company a key overhang, wait for correction to play out

In the past year, the stock of Shriram Transport Finance (CMP: Rs 1200, Market Cap: Rs 27, 537 crore) has not completely disappointed with a return of close to 12 percent, a bit higher than Nifty’s 11 percent. The second-hand CV (commercial vehicle) financing market, which is its bread and butter, has fared better than the first-hand market, which has helped the company keep its head above water in troubled times.

The December quarter is no different, with the company notching up strong numbers on the back of an improved asset quality.

The core performance was lacklustre, with net interest income -- the difference between interest income and expenses -- growing by paltry 1 percent as loan growth remains muted and margins soft. The big kicker for earnings came partially from higher fees as it booked insurance distribution fees for all the three quarters together and a reduction in credit costs as asset quality looked up, leading to 38 percent surge in after-tax profit.

Loan growth soft

Amid the doldrums in the automobile segment, which is bound to affect financing companies, the sole pocket of relative strength is used vehicles. This is indeed good news for Shriram Transport, which has the lion’s share of its lending assets in this business. Close to 74 percent of the book comprises old CVs in the vintage of 5-10 years.

While the overall growth in assets under management (AUM) was in single digit in the quarter gone by, the key drivers of the growth in the book was working capital loans on a small base and the used vehicles loans.

Source: Company

The loan growth was driven entirely by rural markets, which grew by 17 percent YoY, but urban markets de-grew by 2 percent.

The company has recently piloted new products like fuel loans and tyre loans that are getting encouraging response, but that’s too small to move the needle at this stage.

According to the management, used vehicle market is less impacted on a relative basis than new ones during a slowdown. As a matter of prudent risk management, the company has scaled down lending to new vehicles (relatively low yielding product) and the loan to value ratio in used vehicle financing.

Full-year forecast looks ambitious

The growth in AUM in the first nine months of the fiscal stood at close to 4.7 percent. The management maintains the full-year growth target at 8-9 percent, riding on pre-buying ahead of the BSVI switchover, good Rabi sowing and restarting of some infrastructure projects post the election lull. Incidentally, there was no BS VI transition-led pre-buying in January 2020.

Diversified funding

The company has managed to raise adequate resources amid the crisis engulfing the NBFC space and continues to maintain a diversified liability profile. It has recently raised $500 million as part of its global Medium Term Note Programme with a coupon of 5.1 percent and a landed cost of 9.6 percent.

Source: Company

Margin stable amid headwinds

The stable sources of borrowing and predominance of the relatively high-yielding used vehicle loans have helped Shriram maintain a healthy NIM (net interest margin) although it has come off a bit in recent times on account of the cost associated with overseas borrowings and excess liquidity that the company is carrying in its balance sheet.

Source: Company

Asset quality better

Asset quality improved, with gross and net Stage 3 assets falling sequentially to 8.71 percent and 6.09 percent, from 8.80 percent and 6.15 percent, respectively, at the end of previous quarter.

Used vehicles are mostly in use in rural markets to transport agricultural output and are part of day to day consumption, hence impacted less by industrial slowdown. The company has not seen any worsening of cash flow of its borrowers, which explains the improvement in asset quality and hence, a decline in credit cost for the quarter.

Impending merger with group entity a key overhang

According to some media reports, Shriram Capital is considering bringing all the lending activities of the group under one company, which will result in Shriram Transport losing its identity as a niche used vehicle financier. However, a point worth noting is Shriram Transport has marque institutional investors in the company who had earlier thwarted a proposal of its merger with another financial services company, which was perceived negative from the perspective of minority shareholders. Nevertheless, a development of this nature could dent sentiment.

While the valuation is not too demanding even after the recent outperformance, the impending concerns make us cautious in the short term and we do not rule out a correction.

The entity remains well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio at 20.68 percent.

Outlook

Shriram Transport Finance with its strong parentage remains a well-funded entity ideally placed to garner market share amid the crisis in the NBFC (non-banking financial company) space. It has carved out a niche for itself in the used vehicle market and the large share of the unorganised sector still provides enough headroom for growth despite its relatively large size. However, the impending merger makes us cautious and we would enter the stock only on significant correction.

Source: Company, Moneycontrol Research

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page