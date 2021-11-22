What makes Repco Home Finance a worthy bet despite lack of growth?

Repco Home Finance | DSP Blackrock Core Fund sold 3,51,463 shares in company at Rs 197.38 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Repco Home Finance (CMP: Rs 295 ; Mcap: Rs 1,845 crore), an established mortgage lender in South India with over 15 years of operations, is trading at a distressed valuation despite delivering a reasonably good profitability. It generated an ROA (return on assets) of 2.9 percent and an ROE (return on equity) of 17.3 percent in the second quarter of FY22. The lender’s profitability has held up well despite the moderation in asset quality in the past one-and-half years. So...