What does interest rate hike cycle by US Fed mean for metal stocks?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Metal stocks are now in a state of flux, with the prices of aluminium, zinc, and copper at almost a 10-year high. Higher energy prices, demand-supply imbalances, and supply-chain disruptions are the primary factors for a rise in prices. Going forward, investors need to pay attention to the interest rate regime. A hike of up to 50 bps is expected after the US Fed meet in March. At the same time, the uneasiness of Chinese policy makers is evident from...