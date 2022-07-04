HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

What does Fed’s dilemma — US recession vs inflation — mean for investors?

Anubhav Sahu   •

Fed would reiterate its hawkish stance in the coming meetings as well. While a 75-basis-point hike is widely expected in the July meet, another 75-bps hike during the September meet cannot be ruled out

Jerome Powell: “There is a risk the Fed would go too far with its rate hike cycle, but the bigger risk would be failing to restore price stability” In the last few days, a spate of macro-economic data from the US has pointed to a slowdown. There is a downward revision in the US GDP for Q1 CY22, which partly reflects the lower personal consumption expenditure (PCE). Then there is moderation in household consumer spending, where the rate of increase...

