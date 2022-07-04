What does Fed’s dilemma — US recession vs inflation — mean for investors?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jerome Powell: “There is a risk the Fed would go too far with its rate hike cycle, but the bigger risk would be failing to restore price stability” In the last few days, a spate of macro-economic data from the US has pointed to a slowdown. There is a downward revision in the US GDP for Q1 CY22, which partly reflects the lower personal consumption expenditure (PCE). Then there is moderation in household consumer spending, where the rate of increase...