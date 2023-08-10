What does Aarti’s result hold for the chemical sector?

Aarti Industries’ Q1FY24 result comes as a major disappointment for the company and the sector.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sharp decline in exports; margins impacted by China dumping Double-digit volume decline across end-markets We downgrade our stance for Aarti Ind India’s organic chemicals exports have severely contracted in CY23 Aggressive dumping compounds near-term prospects Investors need to be selective within the sector Aarti Industries’ (CMP: Rs 473; Market cap: Rs 17,159 crore) Q1FY24 result comes as a major disappointment for the company and the sector. Sequentially, the company’s export volumes are down by 27 percent and margin headwinds have intensified due to aggressive dumping by...