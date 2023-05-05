Weekly tactical – Why this niche NBFC merits attention

Mas Financial continues to deliver consistent and superior performance.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In this week’s tactical pick, we have selected Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 724 Nifty: 18256). The company continues to deliver consistent and superior performance. However, the stock in the past six months has underperformed — down 20 percent against the 1 percent rise in the Nifty. The Street may be concerned about the twin challenges of heightened competition from banks in small and micro business lending and the rise in systemic rates that hurts wholesale-funded entities and gives advantage to...