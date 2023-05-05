Weekly tactical – Why this niche NBFC merits attention

In this week’s tactical pick, we have selected Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 724 Nifty: 18256). The company continues to deliver consistent and superior performance. However, the stock in the past six months has underperformed — down 20 percent against the 1 percent rise in the Nifty. The Street may be concerned about the twin challenges of heightened competition from banks in small and micro business lending and the rise in systemic rates that hurts wholesale-funded entities and gives advantage to...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed on the fence
May 4, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s dependence on trade with China is a risk, unseasonal rains wreaks hav...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers