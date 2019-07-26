App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weekly tactical pick: Wipro – Stock correction, buyback provide downside support

In a rather uncertain market, Wipro looks like a safe bet with minimal downside.

 
 
We are recommending Wipro (CMP: Rs 263) as our tactical pick of the week.

With its inability to catch up with peers in terms of growth, Wipro has underperformed the benchmark Nifty as well as the BSE IT Index in the past three months.

The trend continued as Wipro started the fiscal on a weak note with sluggish performance on the revenue front and muted guidance for the coming quarter.

Wipro reported IT services revenue of $2,038.8 million in Q1 FY20 – a sequential decline of 1.3 percent in reported currency and 0.7 percent in constant currency. Even the year-on-year (YoY) growth in constant currency appears to have decelerated. The company attributed the weakness to delayed start of certain projects and softness in select verticals.

The company guided to a muted second quarter as well – revenue in the range of $2,039-2,080, translating into 0-2 percent sequential growth in a quarter which is considered to be seasonally strong.

The management, however, is optimistic of the demand environment and feels that revenue momentum is key to margin improvement from hereon and it doesn’t have to sacrifice margin for gaining new business. Incidentally, in the latest reported quarter, operating margin declined by 100 basis points sequentially for the company and 60 basis points sequentially for the IT services business to 18.4 percent.

Albeit overt concerns on the revenue front, the saving grace is the strong performance in digital. Digital was a key driver of growth and the management commented that its investments in digital seems to be paying off. Digital revenue grew 5.6 percent sequentially and 34.6 percent YoY in Q1 FY20 and formed 37.4 percent of overall revenue.

The company sounded positive on deal signing in recent times. Wipro’s revenue from top 10 accounts grew by 13.2 percent. It added three clients in the $100 million bucket and one in the $75 million bucket.

Notwithstanding the tax imposed on buyback, the company is going ahead with its Rs 10,500 crore share repurchase plan – close to 323.1 million shares at a price of Rs 325 a share, at a premium of close to 24 percent from the prevailing market price. The pre-tax pay out yield works out to 7 percent.

While the near-term business outlook is not exciting, given the significant underperformance of the stock and the proposed buyback at a premium to the current market price, we see little downside from this level. The rupee has been resilient, given the weak markets and macro that is not a given anymore. In a rather uncertain market, Wipro looks like a safe bet with minimal downside.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Business #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #stock recommendations #Tactical Pick

