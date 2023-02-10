Weekly Tactical Pick: Why we feel the tide is turning for this entertainment company

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Stock has corrected 15 percent in the last three months Resolution of NTO 2.0 & FMCG margin improvements positive for ad spend environment Merger with SPIL on track Tactical opportunity due to change in underlying business environment Zee Entertainment (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 224.50; Market capitalisation: Rs 21,563 crore; Nifty: 17,893) has seen its fair share of headwinds in the last 9-10 months, on account of NTO 2.0 and a meek ad-spend environment, fuelled by the slow recovery in the rural economy. In the last...