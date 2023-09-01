Weekly Tactical Pick – Why this private bank looks well poised

aa

This week’s tactical pick is ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 958 ; Mcap: Rs 670,773 crore, Nifty:19,253 ). ICICI Bank posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in Q1 FY24 and, in an all-round show, the bank delivered an ROA (return on assets) of 2.4 percent in Q1 FY24. Despite the stellar performance, the bank’s stock has risen by only 8 percent in the past one year. ICICI Bank delivered a high net interest margin (NIM) of 4.88 percent on its domestic book...