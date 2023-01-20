Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this pharma company deserves a closer look?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Impacted by weak ARV business; volumes expected to pick up from here CDMO has emerged as the key growth engine Bulk of the Rs 2,000-crore capex is aligned with the CDMO business Margins may sequentially improve with lower other expenses Valuation premium to the sector has diminished Our tactical pick this week is Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 350; Market Cap: Rs 18,861 crore, Nifty: 18107.85). The stock has nearly halved from its all-time high in August 2021 and now trades at 9x EV/Ebitda for...