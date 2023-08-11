Weekly Tactical Pick – Why should you look at this banking behemoth?

aa

This week’s tactical pick is State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 574; MCAP: Rs 511,871 crore, Nifty: 19,543). The SBI stock has corrected 12 percent year-to-date and has underperformed Nifty and Bank Nifty. The stock came under pressure earlier this year following the Adani group saga. The irony is that while the Adani group stocks have smartly recovered, SBI’s stock is still languishing. This is despite the bank having seen the best quarterly performance in the past six months. In Q1 FY24,...