Weekly Tactical Pick – Why is the stock of LIC under-performing despite good business performance?

aa

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Public markets can be ruthless. The huge underperformance of the stock of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (CMP: 560, Mcap: Rs 3,54,547 crore) highlights this point. While LIC’s stock traded below the IPO price ever since its listing, the exposure to Adani group stocks further jolted the sentiments. LIC is now trading closer to its lowest level, having lost over 40 percent since its listing in May ’22. This weak show is despite reporting a reasonably good performance in...