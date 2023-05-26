Weekly Tactical Pick: Time to look at this diversified aromatic chemical company?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

One of the takeaways from the current earnings season is the sense that the worst may be over for the chemical sector. In the recent past, the chemical sector had been struggling with high-cost raw material inventory, elevated freight and energy costs, slowdown in discretionary demand, and the resultant de-stocking of channel inventory. For a number of companies, there has been a sequential improvement on all these counts in the quarter gone by. Positive cues from the Q4FY23 results make...