Weekly Tactical Pick | Transmission capex push can light up show for this stock

A pick-up in the core business, contribution from emerging segments, and attractive valuations along with strong dividend yield should support the stock

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Government’s transmission capex to gather pace over the next two years Growth visibility improving with higher planned capitalisation of assets Improvement in margins on the cards in second half of current fiscal Attractive valuation and strong dividend yield to provide support For this week’s tactical pick, we recommend Power Grid Corporation of India, the country’s largest transmission company. The government-owned Power Grid is going through a lean period. Because of the slow ordering and low capex in transmission this year, execution has remained lower...

