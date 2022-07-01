Weekly Tactical Pick: Laurus Labs

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: - Growth momentum supported by diversification towards synthesis and biotech - Capex intensity enhanced as Rs 2,500 crore budgeted for next two years - Fermentation business ramps up, backed by recent capacity expansion As the macro backdrop is fragile on account of elevated inflation and aggressive monetary tightening, we believe investors should consider stocks with a sticky earnings growth trajectory that are available at reasonable valuations. In this context, our tactical pick this week is Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 465; Nifty level: 15,780). The...