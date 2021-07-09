Weekly Tactical Pick – Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1732, Nifty level: 15,728). The stock has been a stark under-performer, with a year-to-date decline of over 13 per cent as against a rally in the Nifty and Bank Nifty to the tune of 12.5 per cent and 12.8 per cent respectively. Despite having all the right ingredients for success, the stock failed to enthuse investors as the optically expensive valuation was not backed by...