Weekly Tactical Pick | Karur Vysya Bank

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting Karur Vysya Bank (KVB, CMP: Rs 44, Nifty level: 17,234), primarily because of its significant underperformance and undemanding valuation even as it appears that the bank is walking the right path. In the past six months, KVB had declined by 27 per cent against a 15 per cent rally in the Nifty and a 4 per cent rise in the Bank Nifty. Asset quality – the stress factored in While asset quality woes are...