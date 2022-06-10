Weekly Tactical Pick | ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

This week’s tactical pick is ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,127; Marketcap: Rs 55,433 crore). The insurer faced multiple challenges in the fiscal year gone by. The claims ratio increased in first half of the fiscal year due to covid related health claims. Motor insurance, which is the company’s largest segment, saw continued growth headwinds due to heightened competitive intensity, chip shortages in the four-wheeler segment and weak demand in the two-wheeler segment. The merger with Bharti AXA got...