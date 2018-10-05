Weekly Tactical Pick: HUL offers a quality defensive bet on domestic consumption revival

As market transitions to a risk-off mode owing to a flux of factors, we selectively guide investors to look at defensive large cap investment opportunities. Market leader in the consumption space, HUL is one such name that tends to outperform in a lean market scenario like this.

In the current year, HUL stock rose 32 percent on the back of improving growth prospects for rural economy, successful GST transition and limited competition from the unlisted players. The stock has, however, corrected by about 12 percent in the current turmoil from its high last month. It offers an opportunity to take exposure.

HUL is currently trading at 44x FY20e earnings and we expect ~20 percent earnings CAGR (FY18-20e). While valuation multiple remains premium to sector, it is justified in our view on account of limited volatility in earnings, innovation profile and strong execution capability amid competitive challenges.

Factors at play for HUL

Strong operating performance: HUL witnessed a double-digit sales growth for all three segments similar to last two quarters which reflects upon steady earnings growth as the trade and demand conditions are quickly normalising.

Rural led consumption growth: HUL with its high rural exposure (40 percent of sales) and well entrenched distribution network, is among the key beneficiaries of further uptick in consumption and related policy announcements, in our view. Last analyst call, management noted a steady demand improvement across regions with the consumer offtake in rural areas approaching historical levels. While recent monsoon season has not been up to the mark, improved reservoir levels and MSP hike announcements are positive.

Competition contained: The company also benefits from limited competitive pressure from unlisted players like Patanjali. HUL has increased its product offerings and advertising intensity. Last quarter witnessed 27 percent YoY increase in advertising spending.

Natural portfolio to act as an ace: HUL's master brand “Lever Ayush” grows well and extends to various FMCG product lines. Over the last couple of years, natural category itself has broadened and HUL is among the key beneficiary of demand in this space due to its positioning.

: Crude oil price-led higher input cost remains a key challenge to monitor. However, recent price hikes and sustenance of cost saving program (6-7 percent of turnover) provide a cushion.