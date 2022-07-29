Weekly Tactical Pick: A cement maker whose fundamentals are rock solid

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Our tactical call for this week is Heidelberg Cement India (CMP: Rs 181, Market cap: Rs 4,102 crore, Nifty: 16,930), a mid-sized cement manufacturer operating in central India. Volumes disappoint in Q1 Heidelberg Cement India has delivered a subdued set of numbers in Q1 FY23 amid challenging market conditions. Revenues for the April-June period grew 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 590 crore. The growth was led by stronger realisations as volumes slid 6 percent YoY to 1.11 million tonnes (MT)....