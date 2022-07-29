English
    Weekly Tactical Pick: A cement maker whose fundamentals are rock solid

    Market factored in concerns: stock presents a decent risk-to-reward ratio

    Moneycontrol Research
    July 29, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Our tactical call for this week is Heidelberg Cement India (CMP: Rs 181, Market cap: Rs 4,102 crore, Nifty: 16,930), a mid-sized cement manufacturer operating in central India. Volumes disappoint in Q1 Heidelberg Cement India has delivered a subdued set of numbers in Q1 FY23 amid challenging market conditions. Revenues for the April-June period grew 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 590 crore. The growth was led by stronger realisations as volumes slid 6 percent YoY to 1.11 million tonnes (MT)....

